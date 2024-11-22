Police carry out controlled explosion outside US Embassy in London

Police carried out a controlled explosion near the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> Embassy in south <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a>, following the discovery of a suspect package on Friday. The Embassy confirmed the discovery in a post on X and said the Met Police closed a nearby road in Nine Elms "out of an abundance of caution". "We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers," police said on X. "Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being." Police said in an earlier statement that they were investigating a suspect package and had put up cordons in the area south of the River Thames, adding that they were aware of speculation online regarding the incident. A video shared on X shows a police cordon at a junction with a fire engine. A dog unit is also reportedly at the scene. It is understood enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being. The US moved its embassy from Mayfair, central London, to a 12-storey purpose-built glass cube in Nine Elms in 2018, partly for safety reasons. The formerly industrial area houses dozens of upmarket apartment buildings alongside Battersea Power Station, a 1930s-era landmark featuring red brick and white chimneys, which has been redeveloped as a shopping and tourist centre. The incident comes days after the US closed its embassy temporarily in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, over the threat of a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank"> Russian</a> strike.