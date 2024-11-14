France-Israel match at time of war divides the Parisian public

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> An<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/14/france-v-israel-paris-on-edge-ahead-of-uefa-nations-league-match-after-night-of-chaos-in-amsterdam/" target="_blank"> Israel-France football match</a> set to kick off on Thursday evening has polarised opinions as thousands of policemen deployed around the Stade de France, north of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris/" target="_blank">Paris</a>. Many said that it was important that people unite peacefully around sports events, while others questioned Israel's participation in high-profile international sports events due to the military's conduct<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/13/israels-killer-drones-pick-off-gazas-children/" target="_blank"> in Gaza and Lebanon.</a> “This has become a really political game, but the football calendar was set a long time ago,” said Romain Bell, 26. The stadium will be three-quarters empty due to several factors including lack of interest and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">security</a> fears. Israeli officials have told their citizens to stay away after violence <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/10/dozens-arrested-in-amsterdam-after-defying-protest-ban/" target="_blank">in Amsterdam </a>last week on the margins of a football match. But French President<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/moroccos-sovereignty-is-only-present-and-future-for-sahara-region-says-macron/" target="_blank"> Emmanuel Macron</a> is keen to show that his country can host the match peacefully. He will attend the event in person, alongside members of his cabinet and his predecessors, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/" target="_blank">Belgium</a> cancelled a similar event on its territory in September. Ensuring that the game went ahead was welcomed by Nicolas Cornec, a tax inspector who works near the Stade de France, where the match will take place. “I think it is important that despite the tensions, international events concerning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> are maintained because life goes on,” Mr Cornec told <i>The National</i>. “If the Israeli team or the supporters of the Israeli team are in danger, then this exceptional nature is legitimate,” Mr Cornec said. Police had blocked access to the stadium with metal fences, and people entering the security zone were patted down and their bags inspected. France houses the largest Jewish and Muslim population in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a>, and the October 7 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas</a>-led attacks against Israel, as well as Israel's ensuing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, have become a political topic. “I understand that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's policies, which are contested throughout the world, have repercussions – it is legitimate that populations of Maghreb and Arab origin are very sensitive to Palestinian issues,” Mr Cornec said. Zarakia, a social worker of Moroccan origin, rejected claims that immigrants were more mobilised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east" target="_blank">Middle East</a> wars than other French citizens. “Everyone's affected. Go see the pro-Palestine protests, there's people from all over the place,” he said. “I think people don't realise how serious the situation is in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestine</a>.” “This is not really about sports. The President's presence shows it's about politics,” added Zakaria. “If Mr Macron wants to show support his support to Israel, he is free to do so – but I don't agree.” In Saint-Denis, there was also indifference about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> conflict, which came far behind purchasing power, immigration, climate change and health in a recent parliamentary election. “I can see that people are tense, but I don't feel particularly involved in what's happening,” said Dalia, 30, who works in customer service at a large certification company in Saint-Denis. She left work two hours early because of security concerns. “I just really hope there will be no clashes tonight,” Dalia said.