Displaced Iraqi families from the Yazidi community cross the Iraqi-Syrian border at the Fishkhabur crossing, in northern Iraq, on August 13, 2014. AFP
Displaced Iraqi families from the Yazidi community cross the Iraqi-Syrian border at the Fishkhabur crossing, in northern Iraq, on August 13, 2014. AFP

News

Secret operation frees Yazidi woman from Gaza after decade in captivity

Many Yazidis are feared dead but activists say they believe hundreds are still alive

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 03, 2024