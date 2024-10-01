A large solar power plant in Gujarat, India. The number of people employed in the renewable energy sector has more than doubled over the past decade. Reuters
A large solar power plant in Gujarat, India. The number of people employed in the renewable energy sector has more than doubled over the past decade. Reuters

News

Global renewable energy employment hits 16.2m as solar power helps lead jobs growth

International Renewable Energy Agency report shows employment increased by 18 per cent year-on-year but authors warn of skills shortage

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 01, 2024