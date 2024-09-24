Increased uptake of electric cars by 2030 could help lower oil consumption by 10 million barrels a day. AFP
Increased uptake of electric cars by 2030 could help lower oil consumption by 10 million barrels a day. AFP

Climate

IEA: What world must do to meet Cop28 climate goals

Report says clean power target 'in reach' but vast changes needed in electric cars and clean cooking

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 24, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit