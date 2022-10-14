Tunisia recovers bodies of 15 migrants washed ashore on Mahdia coast

Tunisia's coastguard has recovered the bodies of 15 migrants, including some Africans, that washed ashore on the coast of Mahdia.

The “decomposing” bodies washed ashore on Wednesday and Thursday, a National Guard official told state news agency Tap.

The official suggested that the bodies had been at sea for a long time. An autopsy is to be conducted.

READ MORE One dead, 75 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned as more attempt to cross from Tunisia and Libya to Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years.

In September, at least eight migrants died and another 15 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy

In April, four boats carrying 120 African migrants heading to Italy capsized off Sfax, leaving at least 20 people dead.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees figures showed that more than 123,000 migrants arrived in Italy in 2021, compared to more than 95,000 in 2020.