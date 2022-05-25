One dead, 75 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One person has died and 75 are missing after a migrant boat sank off the Tunisian coast, near the city of Sfax, on Wednesday.

UN agency the International Organisation for Migration said that 24 people were rescued from the vessel, which had departed from the Libyan city of Zawara.

A Tunisian security official told Reuters that the coastguard had recovered one body and continued to search for 75 people who are missing.

Several migrant boats have sunk off the Tunisian coast recently.

Four boats carrying 120 African migrants to Italy capsized off Sfax in April, leaving at least 20 people dead.

The coastline of Sfax has become a key departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a better life in Europe.

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned, as more attempt to cross from Tunisia and Libya to Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have in recent years made the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees figures showed that more than 123,000 migrants arrived in Italy in 2021, compared to more than 95,000 in 2020.