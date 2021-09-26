Thousands gather in Tunis to protest President Kais Saied as dozens show support

Demonstrators protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's suspension of parts of the constitution. Reuters

Thousands of Tunisians gathered on Habib Bourguiba avenue in Tunis on Sunday afternoon to protest against President Kais Saied, days after he suspended much of the constitution to further consolidate power.

Shouts of “degage” – “get out” in French – rose from the crowd. It was the cry used by protesters when former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was pushed from power in 2011.

Other revolutionary slogans were retrofitted for the moment. “Work, freedom and national dignity” was transformed to “constitution, freedom and national dignity”.

Mr Saied's move to suspend parliament in July was welcomed by many and he still has support among large numbers of Tunisians who are tired of corruption and poor public services.

Dozens of his supporters attended the demonstration and police separated the two camps.

"We support Saied because he declared war against a corrupt political class," a man who only gave his name as Ahmed told Reuters.

Police blocked off the street early, but crowds streamed through back alleyways to join the 3,000-strong demonstrators.

Moez Baklouti, 55, a sports management instructor said he had come today to voice his opposition to Mr Saied’s suspension of the constitution.

“It takes time to achieve the long term goals of democracy,” he said.

He also stressed that people were largely satisfied with the constitution, but what they really wanted was economic solvency.

"Political independence means nothing if we don’t have economic independence."

Opponents of President Kais Saied protest in Tunis. EPA

Ayed Kamira, 53, said he did not trust Mr Saied to change the constitution for the better. “He [Kais Saied] broke his oath to defend the constitution and to be the president for all people.”

“The 2014 constitution was made by consensus, with the input of so many parts of the society.”

Mohamed Amine Ben Yahia, another protester, said the people did nott have a problem with the constitution.

"They’re worried whether they’ll get paid at the end of the month. A new constitution won’t solve that problem,“ the 43-year-old said.

“We are attached to the democratic process and want it to continue."

The protest was the first Moufida Rakhmani, 48, had attended. She said as a law student in the years under Ben Ali, she “could have never imagined a political system with a separation of powers”.

She said she came to the protest to defend that system.

“I cannot tolerate one person taking ultimate control – even the prophet had the Shura [consultative] council,” she said.

Meriem, 23, said she had been enthusiastic about Mr Saied when he ran in 2019, but his recent moves had left her worried about the future of democracy.

"Since day one, the only thing he wanted was to change the regime in Tunisia – and I’m not against that, but he should do it through the conventional ways of changing laws and changing the regime. It threatens our democracy and threatens our transition in Tunisia.”