Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda officials resign citing poor leadership

Several key officials of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, including lawmakers and former ministers, resigned on Saturday in protest against the leadership's performance.

In a statement, 113 senior officials from the party said they quit due to wrong choices by Ennahda's leadership, which had led to its isolation and failure to engage in any common front to confront President Kais Saied's decisions.

Among the resignations are eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including Abdellatif Mekki, former minister of health.

Ennahda, the largest party in parliament, has been thrown into crisis by its response to Mr Saied's sacking of the government and suspension of parliament on July 25.

On September 22, he announced a partial suspension of the constitution and the extension of extraordinary measures that have barred Parliament from performing its duties.

"I feel deeply sad...I feel the pain of separation...but I have no choice after I tried for a long time, especially in recent months...I take responsibility for the decision that I made for my country," Reuters cited Mr Mekki as saying on Facebook.

Since Mr Saied's move two months ago, Ennahda officials have demanded their leader Rached Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker, resign over the party's response to the crisis and strategic choices he has made since a 2019 election.

Mr Ghannouchi last month dismissed the party’s executive committee to calm the protests against him.

Ennahda has been the most powerful party in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that led to the ousting of its long-time president, playing a role in backing successive coalition governments.

However, it lost support as the economy stagnated and public services declined.