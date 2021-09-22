Tunisia president announces suspension of constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday announced the suspension of the country's constitution.

Mr Saied is expected to form a committee to prepare amendments to Tunisia's political system and maintain the suspension of parliament that he declared in July.

Critics accused the president of a coup in July, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and seized executive authority. He said he would appoint a new prime minister.

He had been expected to issue changes to the 2014 constitution, installed after Tunisia adopted democracy in a 2011 revolution, but has not yet done so.

He has also not appointed a new prime minister, after repeatedly saying he would do so and despite a public finance crisis looming in the country.

His announcements on Wednesday, issued through the social media feed of the president's office, added that he would continue working through all elements of the existing constitution that did not contradict the exceptional measures Mr Saied had declared.