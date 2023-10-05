At least 50 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy

At least 50 people have been killed in a drone attack on a military academy in Homs, Syrian state TV has reported.

State TV reported a "terrorist attack" at the site on the Telegram messaging app, saying there were "a large number of casualties".

Preliminary reports suggest at least 50 dead and another 150 injured, it later added.

State outlet Sana said "a number of soldiers and civilians" were killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the attack took place shortly after a graduation ceremony had ended.

Leading army and Defence Ministry officials were also present at the ceremony, the war monitor reported.

Unconfirmed reports claim Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas was injured in the strike on Homs Military Academy.

Syrian TV reported Mr Abbas ghad left the site immediately after the ceremony ended, with the attack taking place 20 minutes later.

The drone attack took place as graduating officers were taking photos with their families, leading to the deaths of several children, it added.

Survivors were later moved to the basement of Homs military hospital. The Defence Ministry said the attack was carried out by "armed terrorist organisations supported by well-known international parties".

"This occurred immediately after the end of the ceremony, which resulted in the death of a number of martyrs, both civilians and military personnel, and dozens of wounded, including critical injuries among the invited families, including women and children," it said in a statement published by Sana.

"The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces considers this cowardly terrorist act an unprecedented criminal act and affirms that it will respond with full force and decisiveness to these terrorist organisations wherever they are found."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Regime forces have previously been targeted by Israeli drones, including near Homs, but Israel rarely acknowledges responsibility.

In July, Damascus said it had shot down a number of Israeli missiles near Homs.

The army is also often targeted by rebel and terrorist groups, including ISIS and Al Qaeda-backed militants.

Eleven regime troops were killed and many others wounded in a militant attack in August.

Fighters from the Ansar Al Tawhid group and the Turkestan Islamic Party attacked troops in the south of Idlib province, SOHR said.

Syria is in the midst of some of its worse violence in years, with fighting between numerous factions across several provinces.