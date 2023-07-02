Damascus reports wave of Israeli air strikes near Homs

Israeli jets launched air strikes across Syria on Sunday morning, encountering anti-aircraft missile fire and efforts by Syrian forces to shoot down Israeli missiles.

Syria said most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets had been shot down, while Israel said one missile exploded mid-air over southern Israel.

A Syrian army statement said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon's capital Beirut had hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.

An Israeli military spokesman said Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel.

The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, while no casualties were reported from the Syrian missile that exploded in mid-air, said the spokesman, Avichay Adraee.

Reuters could not immediately confirm whether the two incidents were related.

In the past, Israeli aircraft have approached Syrian airspace from the direction of Lebanon, using a tactic called “terrain masking” which involves using high ground as cover from enemy radar systems.

Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Hezbollah

The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict continuing for years with a goal of slowing Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Tehran's influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar Al Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.