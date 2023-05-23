Israel has doubled strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, says Defence Minister

The number of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria has doubled since the current government took office at the end of last year, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

These aim to damage Iran's intelligence capabilities and prevent its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from becoming established near the border with Israel, Mr Gallant told a security conference on Monday.

Mr Gallant did not say how many strikes have been conducted this year, in what were rare comments on Israeli military activity in Syria.

“Since I took office, the number of Israeli strikes against the Iranians in Syria have doubled,” Gallant said.

“As part of this campaign, we are working methodically to strike the Iranian intelligence capabilities in Syria."

"These strikes inflict significant damage to the attempts by the Revolutionary Guard to establish a foothold a few kilometres from the Israeli border.”

Mr Gallant also accused Iran of converting civilian ships into military vessels armed with weapons such as drones, missiles and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

He said Tehran hopes to station these ships at long distances from Iran.

“Iran aims to expand its reach to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and even the shores of the Mediterranean,” he said.

"This is a structured plan designed to threaten trade and flight routes – both military and civilian – and to create a permanent threat in the maritime arena.”

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its calls for Israel's destruction and support for anti-Israel extremist groups across the region.

It also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb. Iran denies this, saying its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

Israeli officials have acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, where Iran has sent advisers and forces to assist President Bashar Assad in the country's 12-year civil war.

But officials have given few details over the years and almost never comment on specific operations.

The far-right Israeli coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December 2022.