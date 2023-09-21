Syria's Bashar Al Assad in China to meet Xi Jinping

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad landed on Thursday in China where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The meeting in the Chinese capital is another display of Beijing's increasing influence in the Middle East.

Mr Al Assad is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in the eastern city of Hangzhou on Saturday, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

The Syrian leader's office said earlier that he was invited by Mr Xi and would bring with him a high-ranking delegation.

Syrian’s Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad Al Khalil is part of the delegation.

The country's civil war, which started in 2011, has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions more and battered Syria's infrastructure and industry.

Damascus hopes that China will play a major role in Syria's reconstruction, which is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

Syria last year joined China's Belt and Road Initiative, a nearly $1 trillion soft power effort on the part of Beijing to expand its influence in developing countries through infrastructure projects.

Beijing has long provided Damascus with diplomatic support, particularly at the UN Security Council where it is a permanent member.

It has used its veto power eight times to block UN resolutions against Mr Al Assad's government, the latest being in July 2020.

Officials from both countries have also made bilateral visits over the years.

Mr Al Assad’s first visit to China was in 2004, a year after the US-led invasion of neighbouring Iraq and at a time when Washington was putting pressure on Syria.

During the Asian Games Mr Xi will meet foreign leaders. He will hold a welcome banquet and conduct “bilateral activities” on Friday and Saturday, the ministry added.

In the last year, China increased its diplomatic efforts in the Arab world, most notably by helping broker a deal to restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March. Back channel talks between the two countries were held in Iraq, Jordan and Oman.

During a visit to Beijing by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in June, Mr Xi proposed an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though there have been few signs of progress.