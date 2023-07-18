Russian jet harasses US aircraft over Syria in latest close call

A Russian jet harassed a US plane over Syria at the weekend in the latest close call with a Russian fighter, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

US Air Forces Central Command said the latest event occurred on Sunday.

“A US MC-12 was conducting operations in support of the Coalitions Defeat ISIS mission [and] was closely approached by a Russian Su-35 against established norms and protocols, forcing the MC-12 to fly through its wake turbulence,” said Afcent chief Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich.

“This reduced the crew’s ability to safely operate the aircraft and put the four crew members’ lives at risk.”

Lt Gen Grynkewich said the latest incident was a “new level of unsafe and unprofessional actions” conducted by Russian aircraft in Syria.

He urged Russian forces in Syria to halt activities that could result in the accidental loss of life.

Russian jets have, on several recent occasions, flown dangerously close to US aircraft, including three times in a three-day span.

In one incident, Russian jets flew near US drones that were conducting a counter-terrorism operation.