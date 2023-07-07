Russian jets harass US drones over Syria for third straight day

Russian fighter jets flew “unprofessional close passes” near three US drones over Syria for the third straight day on Friday, the US Air Force said.

The three MQ-9 drones were “harassed” by Russian fighter jets during a two-hour encounter in which the planes flew 18 dangerously close passes near the unmanned aerial vehicles, said Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Force Central Command.

“We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established norms of a professional air force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said.

It was the third time in three days that Russian jets have flown near US drones.

The US Air Force on Thursday criticised Russian jets for flying “incredibly unsafe” against French and US aircraft over Syria.

The manoeuvre followed one on Wednesday after which Washington criticised Moscow for flying near the drones.

The US released videos of the incidents that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. The US Air Force did not release a video on Friday.

Late last month, Lt Gen Grynkewich accused Russia of carrying out and rewarding “buffoonery in the air” over Syria and elsewhere.

About 900 US soldiers are stationed in Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the continuing fight against ISIS militants.