Russian jets fly 'dangerously' close to US drones over Syria for second time in 24 hours

Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several US drone aircraft over Syria again on Thursday.

The jets set off flares and forced US MQ-9 Reaper drones to take evasive manoeuvres, the US Air Force said.

It was the second time in 24 hours that Russia has closed in on US drones in the same airspace.

The US criticised Moscow on Wednesday over the actions of Russian aircraft near US drones carrying out a counter-terrorist operation in Syria.

Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, said: “We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

For the 2nd consecutive day, Russian military fighter aircraft engaged in unprofessional behavior with U.S. aircraft over Syria. Please see the video of today's encounter.

For the full statement by Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, Commander, 9th AF (AFCENT) visit https://t.co/Kv64rtJgUt pic.twitter.com/OXwM78DKGV — US AFCENT (@USAFCENT) July 6, 2023

US Air Forces Central Command released videos of the two separate incidents that took place Wednesday and Thursday.

In the first incident, which took place at about 10.40am local time on Wednesday in north-western Syria, Russian SU-35 fighters closed in on a Reaper before one of the pilots moved their jet in front of a drone and engaged the SU-35’s afterburner, which greatly increases its speed and air pressure.

READ MORE Russian aircraft actions anger US Air Force in Syria altercation

The jet blast from the afterburner can potentially damage the Reaper’s electronics.

Lt Gen Grynkewich said it reduced the drone operator’s ability to safely operate the aircraft.

Later, a number of parachute flares moved into the drone's flight path.

In the second incident, which took place over north-western Syria at around 9.30am on Thursday, Russian aircraft dropped flares in front of the drones and “flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved”, Lt Gen Grynkewich said.

The drones were not armed with weapons and are commonly used for reconnaissance missions.

Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft release flares in the flight path of a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, on Thursday. Photo: US Air Force

Air Forces Central Command spokesman Col Michael Andrews said: “The Russian harassment, including close fly-bys by one SU-34 and one SU-35 and deploying flares directly into the MQ-9, lasted almost an hour. So it wasn’t a quick fly-by, but much more of a sustained and unprofessional interaction.”

Army Gen Erik Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, said Russia's action against efforts to clear the airspace over Syria “increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation”.

About 900 US forces are deployed in Syria to work with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that are battling ISIS militants.