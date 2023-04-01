Syria's foreign minister arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian counterpart

Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Cairo on Saturday on the first such visit by a top Syrian diplomat to Cairo in more than a decade.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received Mr Mekdad at the ministry's headquarters before the two sides sat down for talks.

The discussions will cover strengthening bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region and the world, the official Syrian news agency reported.

Mr Shoukry visited Syria and Turkey in February to show Cairo's solidarity with the earthquake-stricken nations, in a move that signalled a thaw in relations with both countries.

It was the first official visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Syria since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011 and the first to Turkey since the breakdown in relations between Cairo and Ankara in 2013.

In Syria, Mr Shoukry met President Bashar Al Assad and Mr Mekdad.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League, which has its headquarters in Cairo, in 2011 after the Syrian government's heavy-handed response to street protests against Mr Al Assad that escalated into civil war.

The conflict has killed more than 300,000 people and displaced half the country’s population of 23 million.

Egypt has consistently called for a “political solution” in Syria and steered clear of discussing the fate of Mr Al Assad, whose departure has long been demanded by several Arab leaders.