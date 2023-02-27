Egyptian foreign minister visits Damascus for first time since 2011

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry landed in Damascus, Syrian state news agency Sana reported on Monday.

It is the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Damascus since Syria's conflict erupted in 2011.

Mr Shoukry will also head to Turkey on Monday, his office said.

The trip aims to show "solidarity with the two countries and their brotherly peoples" after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this month, a foreign ministry statement said.

Mr Shoukry's visit is the latest example of Arab outreach to the internationally isolated Syrian government.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on February 6 killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.

On February 7, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al Assad, in the first official exchange between the two leaders.