First air strike since earthquakes kills two in north-west Syria

No claim of responsibility for the bombing in area devastated by quakes

Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 24, 2023
An air strike killed at least two people in a rebel-held zone in north-west Syria on Friday, local civil defence authorities said, in the first aerial bombing in the area since the devastating earthquake nearly three weeks ago.

Two unidentified people were hit in the air strike carried out by “an unidentified aerial drone”, the rescue force that operates in opposition-held parts of Syria said.

Local monitors initially reported the air strike but not the casualties, saying it took place near Syria’s border with Turkey.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia have heavily bombarded the zone in the past.

The US has also carried out attacks on targets in the northern part of the country, though this rarely occurs.

More than 5,800 people died in Syria in the February 6 earthquake, the bulk of them in the rebel-held north-west.

Updated: February 24, 2023, 11:16 PM
