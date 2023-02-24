Syrian children who survived deadly earthquake receive treatment in Abu Dhabi

Ten Syrian earthquake survivors arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday to receive crucial medical treatment.

The patients were transported on a special evacuation flight which included emergency doctors, anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics along with the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, on the directives of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, with children aged 9, 10, 12, 14 and 16 transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

All have suffered multiple fractures to limbs, with two in a critical condition.

Sheikha Fatima had earlier called on authorities to arrange treatment for some of those injured in the deadly Turkey-Syria quake.

She has taken care of the costs of their treatment and all the resulting commitments, state news agency Wam reported.

'My mother died so I can live'

The National spoke to young Syrian survivors at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, who recounted their harrowing experiences as the earthquake struck.

Issa Shaheen, 10, was trapped under the rubble of a demolished building for four hours before being pulled to safety.

He was found by rescuers in the arms of mother, who sadly did not survive.

Lying in hospital with metal rods in his leg as he embarks on his physical recovery, his eyes filled with tears as he describes the "nightmare" he endured.

"My mother died so I can live," he said.

Issa is one three siblings from the Latakia area of Syria. His father, Fedda Shaheen, works as a doctor.

"I am still in shock," said Mr Shaheen, 50.

"I am grateful to the UAE and Sheikha Fatima for bringing us here. But you must understand the shock we are all in.

"This was nothing short of a nightmare.

"The building was a pile of stones and I kept praying they [his family] would be alive.

"The generosity of the UAE and the hospitality is like nothing we have ever witnessed."

The death toll resulting from the devastating disaster earlier this month has climbed above 47,000, with more than 4,500 of the deceased in Syria.

بتوجيهات سمو الشيخة فاطمة بنت مبارك رئيسة الإتحاد النسائي العام رئيسة المجلس الأعلى للأمومة والطفولة الرئيسة الأعلى لمؤسسة التنمية الأسرية “أم الإمارات” واستمرارا لجهود الدولة الإغاثية للأشقاء في الجمهورية العربية السورية عقب الزلزال الذي تأثرت به في السادس من شهر فبراير الجاري pic.twitter.com/LPBbvMxT0n — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) February 24, 2023

Millions more have been affected in both countries after the powerful 7.8-magnitude flattened thousands of buildings.

Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors of ERC, said the authority had finalised arrangements to receive the first batch of earthquake survivors and their families, and would provide hospital beds and accommodation for the duration of their stay in the UAE.

Dr Al Mazrouei emphasised said the patients included injured children who required special care as their condition was considered critical.

On Wednesday, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence's Operation Gallant Knight/2 entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage to support those affected by the earthquake.

The Joint Operations Command ― through a maritime aid corridor ― will mobilise humanitarian aid, including food and medical assistance, while continuing the operations through the existing humanitarian air bridge.

A health delegation from various medical authorities in the Emirates has started visiting Syria to rehabilitate its hospitals. The UAE will also build camps for refugees in Syria and Turkey.

While the UAE's search-and-rescue team's mission in Turkey ended on Monday, the Emirati teams are still in Syria, training local teams on the advanced equipment donated to them.

Operation Gallant Knight/2 in Syria and Turkey involved 134 rescuers, a humanitarian air bridge, 136 flights and 3,772 tonnes of food and medical supplies. Two field hospitals were also opened in Turkey.

