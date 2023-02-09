Aid flow to Syria's north-west still on standby as Turkey prepares crossings

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Humanitarian aid could be sent to north-west Syria on Thursday, the UN said, after announcing it had halted assistance passing through Turkey for logistical reasons.

“We are hoping that tomorrow [Thursday] we will be able to deliver something across the border,” UN regional humanitarian co-ordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Bab Al Hawa crossing, which is the only route recognised by the UN to supply aid to the area, has reopened, Syrian opposition groups said on Wednesday.

The four million people in north-west Syria, including internally displaced persons living in tents, are suffering in low winter temperatures. Some roads have been blocked by snow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey was planning to open two new border crossings to deliver aid to Syria.

“Some European countries and Turkey are having issues delivering aid to Syria due to weak infrastructure affected by the quakes,” he said.

Rescue teams in rebel-held Idlib province and surrounding towns said they have yet to receive assistance, calling for heavy machinery and equipment to help in search and rescue operations which are currently being carried out mostly by hand.

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has surpassed 15,000.

With planes carrying international aid arriving at Damascus airport, Mr Hadi said preparations were also under way for relief convoys to cross Syria's war front lines to reach the north-west.

“We're hoping that everybody puts the interests of the people first, we need to keep politics aside,” Mr Hadi said.

“Cross-line, as of today, does not replace cross-border,” he said.

Syria has called any cross-border aid a breach of its sovereignty.

“Without the control of the government, without permission of the government, without approval from the government — this is violation. Very simple,” Syria's UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh said on Tuesday.

“Cross-line is available.”

Meantime, UN said it is facing shortages in trauma supply and medical kits in Syria an official told The National on Wednesday.

“There's been shortages of trauma supplies and medical kits from Damascus [Unicef warehouses] so we've been using our warehouses in Lebanon and Jordan to send emergency supplies into affected areas in Syria for operating theatres,” spokesman James Elder said.