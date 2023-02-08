Syria-Turkey border crossings reopen after earthquake: Opposition

Border crossings into northwest Syria from southern Turkey have reopened following negotiations between Turkish authorities and members of the Syrian opposition, allowing for badly needed humanitarian aid to begin crossing into the battered region.

The reopening of the crossings comes after a deadly earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, claiming more than 8,000 lives.

“After extensive calls with the Turkish government, aids were allowed to enter from Bab Al Salamah, Bab Al Rai, and Bab Al Hawa. We call on all international organizations to help The Syrian people urgently, the devastating earthquake left a massive impact on civilians in northwest Syria,” said the head of the Syrian negotiation committee for the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Bader Jamous.

The SOC is a coalition of Syrian opposition groups operating as a government in exile.

“It is now possible for aid to enter northwest Syria,” an SOC official told The National. “The remaining details are logistical.”