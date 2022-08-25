US military kills four ‘enemy fighters’ in Syria over past 24 hours, Centcom says

The US military has killed four “enemy fighters” over the past 24 hours and destroyed rocket launchers used by Iran-backed militants in Syria, Central Command said on Thursday.

“Over the past 24 hours, in response to yesterday’s rocket attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village in north-east Syria, Centcom forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants in the area with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 artillery, resulting in four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed,” US Central Command reported.

The announcement followed Centcom's Wednesday announcement that three US servicemembers had been injured in rocket attacks in Syria carried out by suspected Iran-backed militants.

Read More Senior Iranian IRGC military 'adviser' killed in Syria

Democratic congressional leaders in Washington praised the retaliatory strike, calling it a counter-terrorism operation.

"By ordering this self-defence operation, President [Joe] Biden acted to protect American troops and the American people," Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

"These strikes demonstrate that the United States can and will meet counter-terrorism challenges around the world and that professionals across our national security institutions will do what is necessary, proportionate and precise to protect US military personnel serving in dangerous circumstances while preventing harm to civilians and avoiding unnecessary escalation.”

Meanwhile, Republicans in Washington said the administration's position in ongoing nuclear deal negotiations could be emboldening Iran.

"These attacks by Iran’s proxies against US servicemembers show why we cannot cut a bad nuclear deal with Iran," said Michael McCaul, the Republican leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"The Biden administration must walk away from this bad deal that will fuel Iran’s terrorist attacks on US soldiers and citizens.”

This latest series of attacks has escalated the tense situation in Syria, where 900 American troops are stationed primarily in the east of the country.

Former president Barack Obama's administration sent US forces to the country to support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in a campaign against ISIS.

US troops in both Iraq and Syria are on “high alert” for further attacks by Iran-backed groups, a senior US commander said on Thursday.

US marks a decade since Austin Tice disappeared in Syria — in pictures