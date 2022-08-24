US military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

The US military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir Al Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The military's Central Command said that such strikes were aimed at protecting American forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.

It cited an incident on August 15 involving a drone attack on a compound run by coalition and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.

The president gave the direction for these strikes," said Colonel Joe Buccino, an army spokesman.

The US military’s Central Command called the strikes a “proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimise the risk of casualties”.

The military did not identify the targets or offer any casualty figures.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” said Col Buccino.

Drones launched by Iranian-backed militias

The strikes were in response to an August 15 attack targeting US forces, he said.

The attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the Al Tanf Garrison used by American forces.

US Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

Deir Al Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against ISIS.

The strikes come during a visit to Moscow by Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad.

Mr Mikdad on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of the US and Turkish occupation forces from Syria, state news agency Sana reported.

In a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, he said: “We appreciate Russia’s support for Syria in its war against Western countries-backed terrorism.

“The US state is the side which supports terrorism in Syria, destroys its infrastructure and economy, and continue to plunder its resources and impose coercive economic measures in flagrant violation of UN charter.”