US marks 10 years since journalist Austin Tice detained by Syrian regime

The White House on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the detainment and disappearance of American freelance journalist Austin Tice in Syria.

“He is a son, he is a brother, and he is an investigative journalist who put the truth above himself and travelled to Syria to show the world the real cost of war,” the official statement said. “We know with certainty that he has been held by the Syrian regime.”

In August 2012, Tice was in Syria reporting as a freelance journalist when he was detained at a government checkpoint in a suburb of the capital Damascus.

Five weeks later, his captors released a 43-second video entitled “Austin Tice is Alive,” which showed a group of unidentified armed men holding the journalist and US Marine Corps veteran. This is the only information the Tice family has received from his captors, according to their website.

The Tice family met Mr Biden in the Oval Office in May. In a family statement, they said “President Biden made significant, encouraging commitments for this effort … We are anxious to see the President’s uplifting words put into action, confirming the assurance that Austin’s safe return is a priority for this administration.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering is a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Tice's location, recovery, and return.