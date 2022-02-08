US Centcom nominee urges 'pragmatic' co-operation with Taliban in anti-ISIS fight

President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee US forces in the Middle East and Central Asia is floating the possibility of co-operating with the Taliban in certain instances to take out ISIS targets in Afghanistan.

Lt Gen Erik Kurilla — who is the Biden administration's pick to head US Central Command, or Centcom — raised the idea during his nomination hearing before the Senate on Tuesday.

“In my personal opinion, there are pragmatic instances where we could come together going after [ISIS-Khorasan] based on the threat to the homeland,” Lt Gen Kurilla said in response to a question from Angus King, an independent senator who votes with the Democrats.

ISIS-K has stepped up attacks against Taliban targets in the months following the US withdrawal.

Lt Gen Kurilla assessed that “over-the-horizon” counter-terrorism operations — strikes launched from another country or an aircraft carrier — in Afghanistan against ISIS and Al Qaeda targets are “difficult, but not impossible” after the US drawdown.

Mr King noted that the US has not conducted a single strike in Afghanistan since the full US military withdrawal in August.

The Biden administration has repeatedly assured Congress it will retain strike capabilities against ISIS and Al Qaeda targets using US assets based in the Gulf.

But the Centcom nominee laid out some of the limitations hindering the US ability to make such strikes. At least two MQ-9 reaper drones would need to take off every 10 hours to place only one sensor on a target, he said.

This is in contrast to the numerous sensors US forces were able to place over targets before the withdrawal.

“In Afghanistan, when we were doing operations, sometimes they would have up to 12 sensors on a target to be able to follow individuals, develop the target,” Lt Gen Kurilla said.

“And it’s also used in civilian casualty mitigation because you’re watching all the approaches to that target when you’re taking a strike. So, it can be very resource intensive.”