10 soldiers killed in rocket attack in Syria's Aleppo: state media

The Syrian Observatory says the number of deaths is likely to rise.

A burned military dormitory bus at the entrance of Masaken al-Haras (Guards' residences) on the northwestern outskirts of Damascus, Syria, 04 August 2021. EPA/SANA
Amr Mostafa
May 13, 2022

At least 10 soldiers were killed and nine wounded in a rocket attack that targeted a military bus in Syria's Aleppo on Friday, state news agency SANA reported.

The bus was hit with an anti-tank guided missile in Angara area in Aleppo western countryside, a military source was quoted as saying.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the bus was carrying fighters loyal to the Syrian government.

The Britain-based watchdog added that the number of deaths is likely to increase because some of those wounded are in critical condition.

