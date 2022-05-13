10 soldiers killed in rocket attack in Syria's Aleppo: state media

At least 10 soldiers were killed and nine wounded in a rocket attack that targeted a military bus in Syria's Aleppo on Friday, state news agency SANA reported.

The bus was hit with an anti-tank guided missile in Angara area in Aleppo western countryside, a military source was quoted as saying.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the bus was carrying fighters loyal to the Syrian government.

The Britain-based watchdog added that the number of deaths is likely to increase because some of those wounded are in critical condition.