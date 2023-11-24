Largest convoy of aid lorries enters Gaza as truce starts

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A convoy of about 200 aid lorries – the largest daily entry into the Gaza Strip since the first Israeli strikes on October 7 – entered the bombarded enclave on Friday morning after a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect.

Seven fuel tankers also passed into Gaza, an official stationed at the crossing told The National.

He said ambulances also entered and are expected to return with Gazans wounded in strikes. Those injured are to receive treatment in Egypt, he said.

The aid vehicles will make their way from Rafah to the nearby Al Awja border crossing to be inspected by Israeli officials before making their way into Gaza.

Read more Temporary truce between Israel and Hamas begins

About 230 lorries are expected to enter Gaza by the end of Friday, a Rafah border crossing administration spokesman said, adding that 100 wounded Palestinians were expected to be evacuated from the enclave by the end of the day.

Enough medical equipment to set up a field hospital in Gaza entered the strip, the official confirmed.

The UAE earlier announced that it would set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip as part of its Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian initiative, state news agency Wam reported.

The hospital will have 150 beds and general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and gynaecology units for adults and children, as well as dentistry, psychiatry, family medicine and internal medicine facilities.

A Palestinian man who was stranded in Egypt by the Israel-Hamas conflict is welcomed at Rafah border crossing on Friday. Reuters

On Wednesday, dozens of lorries carrying aid began arriving at the Rafah border crossing in anticipation of a truce, agreed by both sides after US, Qatari and Egyptian mediation.

The first pause in hostilities since the war began 48 days ago will include a ceasefire in all sectors of the enclave, the release of 50 Israelis being held captive by Hamas who will be released in stages over the four days of the truce.

In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be freed from Israeli jails.

Thirteen Israeli women and child captives are expected to be released later in the day by Hamas, Reuters said.

The deal included a large increase in daily aid deliveries, which used to total about 500 a day before the war on Gaza began.