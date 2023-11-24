Temporary truce between Israel and Hamas begins

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A four-day pause in the fighting between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip has begun, with the agreement set to allow the release of dozens of Israeli hostages held by the militant group, as well as Palestinians detained in Israel.

More than 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza have faced heavy and continuous Israeli air strikes and ground assaults since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The group killed about 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage. Israel's retaliatory attacks on the enclave have killed more than 14,500.

The temporary truce, mediated by Qatar, will allow more aid to reach the millions of Palestinians trapped in the enclave.

On Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said the pause would begin at 7am local time (9am UAE time) on Friday.

Mr Al Ansari said the two sides exchanged lists of those to be released, with the first group of 13 women and children held by Hamas to be freed at 4pm on Friday.

Under the deal, Israeli aircraft are to stop flying over the southern Gaza Strip and will halt operations in the north Gaza, including Gaza city, between 10am and 4pm.

Three Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, will be released for every hostage, Mr Al Ansari said.