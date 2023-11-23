Hope conquers anguish as Palestinian parents anticipate release of daughter

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

As Jawdat and Sawsan Bakir sit on a plush sofa in their home in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, above them hangs a family photo of the couple and their four smiling children.

It’s been years since the picture was taken and eight since the whole family was together.

In 2015, their eldest daughter Marah, 15 at the time, was arrested and charged with attempting to stab an Israeli police officer in Jerusalem.

Marah and the family deny the charges.

During the altercation, she was shot a number of times, leaving her with permanent damage to her arm and hand.

Though a minor, she was sentenced to eight years in prison, one of hundreds of Palestinian youths held in Israeli jails.

Now 23, Marah’s name has appeared on a list of Palestinians expected to be released in a deal with Hamas under which the militant group will hand over 50 women and children kidnapped on October 7 in exchange for the release of 150 prisoners and a four-day pause in fighting.

The vast majority of the names are from the occupied West Bank, with others also from East Jerusalem and Gaza.

While some are being held without charge, others have been accused of crimes from throwing pipe bombs at Jewish tombs and stabbing police officers, to arson and manufacturing weapons.

Marah is among 22 women over 18 whose names are included.

Sawsan Bakir, 46, sits next to a photo of her daughter Marah. Willy Lowry / The National

Her expected release has infused the family with hope. Mr Bakir, 55, who works in sales, was so excited at the possibility of seeing his daughter again that he took the day off work, hoping she would return home on Thursday.

That did not materialised as Israel pushed back the expected pause in fighting, which is now supposed to come into effect at 7am on Friday.

The past eight years have been a challenge for the Bakir family.

“To lose my 15-year-old baby girl was tragic and it’s been very difficult emotionally,” Mr Bakir told The National.

Their exchanges have taken place through a glass partition at the prison, unable to touch and hug one another.

The thought of being able to hold his first-born daughter has filled Mr Bakir with anticipation and joy.

“The feeling is indescribable,” he said. “It’s like the feeling you have when you’re expecting your first child but times 1,000.”

The family remains wary, though, unsure if Marah will really be among those released.

Mr and Ms Bakir say if she does get out, Marah hopes to become a lawyer.

Forged by an adolescence spent behind bars, Marah wants to help others like herself.