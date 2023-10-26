Gaza health ministry releases full list of Palestinians killed since October 7

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Gaza health ministry has issued a report that lists the names and ages of all those killed in Israeli air strikes during the ongoing war.

The 212-page document lists 6,747 people it says were killed between October 7 and October 26. It includes their names, ages and identification numbers.

A further 281 Palestinians, including 248 children, are described as “unidentified”, bringing the total to 7,028, including 2,913 children.

It comes after US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had “no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using”.

“What they say to me is, I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Mr Biden said.

“I'm sure innocents have been killed and it’s the price of waging a war.”

The report was published by the Gaza health ministry in Arabic and dated October 26.

It said that the list of victims does not include people who are missing or anyone not registered in hospitals, suggesting that the actual death toll is much higher.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza since the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel in which it killed at least 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostage.

The Israeli military responded with a massive aerial bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip, including the dropping of 6,000 bombs during the first six days of the conflict.

Air strikes have wiped out entire families in Gaza, according to Amnesty International.

The war has plunged the Gaza Strip into a dire humanitarian situation, with about one million of its 2.3 million internally displaced.

Food, fuel, and water supplies are running out. The UN said on Wednesday that it may have to close shelters hosting 600,000 people due to a lack of fuel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and said the military is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza.

On Thursday, nine Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, called on the UN Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel, backed by the US and other western countries, has so far refused any calls for a ceasefire.