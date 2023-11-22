Israel-Gaza war live: Israel approves hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas

LIVE UPDATES
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures
Palestinian mother holds newborn evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital, in Rafah
A Palestinian mother holds her newborn Anas Sbeta, who was placed in an incubator after being evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City due to the ongoing Israeli ground operation against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as he is discharged from a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Updated: November 22, 2023, 3:23 AM