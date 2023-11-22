LATEST UPDATES
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 21: People demonstrate prior any hostage announcements outside the Kyria defense complex as the political cabinet hold a meeting on November 21, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Families and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gathered near The Kirya defense complex this evening as the Israeli cabinet convened regarding a proposed deal with Hamas for the release of some hostages. The full terms of such a deal were not clear, but both the Israeli prime minister and Hamas leader reported progress. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel approves hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas

Hamas will release 50 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a four-day ceasefire

  • Israeli government vows to continue war after ceasefire
  • Families of Israeli hostages gather in hope ahead of deal with Hamas
  • UAE President Sheikh Mohamed renews calls for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
  • More than 4,000 children trapped under Gaza rubble
  • Indonesian Hospital turns into 'mass grave' as bodies line corridors
  • More than 14,000 killed in Gaza Strip since start of conflict
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian mother holds her newborn Anas Sbeta, who was placed in an incubator after being evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City due to the ongoing Israeli ground operation against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as he is discharged from a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Reuters

Palestinian mother holds newborn evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital, in Rafah

Updated: November 22, 2023, 3:23 AM