Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza rescued in ground raid

Ori Megidish, an Israeli soldier taken hostage by Hamas militants, was rescued during a ground raid in the Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement from the military and the Shin Bet intelligence service.

“The soldier was medically examined, her condition is good and she met with her family,” read the statement, which was released on Monday.

It added that “every effort” would be made to secure the release of all other hostages.

Ms Megidish was serving as an observation soldier at the Nahal Oz army base when it was overrun by militants earlier this month, Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported.

No further details were provided by the military on her release.

Israeli media reports suggest the operation had been planned several days in advance and specifically sought to rescue the soldier.

Intelligence suggested she was being held alone, Kan reported on Monday evening.

News of her release came hours after Hamas released a second video of hostages held in the enclave, which continues to be bombarded by Israeli air strikes.

Three women, identified by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office as Elena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht could be seen in the footage, with one appealing directly to Mr Netanyahu to accept a prisoner deal.

“We know there was supposed to be a ceasefire and you were supposed to release us. You were supposed to release us, you promised to release us,” the unnamed woman said in the video shared by Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

“We are suffering because of your political, security and military failure on October 7. There wasn’t a single soldier and no one came to defend us. Release us now.”

At least 230 people are being held hostage in Gaza, Israel has said.

Hamas has acknowledged it is holding more than 200 hostages, but says other militant groups have also taken people captive.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to do everything possible to secure the release of the hostages, despite growing criticism from relatives of the missing.

Families of the hostages rallied in Tel Aviv and Caesarea at the weekend, calling on the Prime Minister to accept a prisoner deal that would free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel in exchange for the hostages held in Gaza.