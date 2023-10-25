Israel preparing for ground invasion of Gaza, Netanyahu says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement on Wednesday, without providing further details.

The Israeli military has, over the past two weeks, amassed thousands of troops and tanks along the Gaza border in anticipation of such an operation after the Hamas attack on October 7.

Mr Netanyahu said that the decision on when forces would go into the blockaded Palestinian enclave would be made by the government's special war cabinet.

He also acknowledged for the first time that he would have to give “answers” for security lapses that allowed for the deadly attacks by Hamas fighters.

At least 1,400 people in Israel were killed as part of the surprise attack by militants, and Hamas members took an estimated 200 hostage, most of whom remain in captivity in Gaza.

“The fault will be examined and everyone will have to give answers, including me. But all this will happen later,” Mr Netanyahu said in response to criticism and calls for accountability.

“As Prime Minister, I am responsible for securing the future of the country.”

Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes on Gaza since the Hamas attacks that have resulted in more than 6,500 Palestinian deaths.

It is not clear why Israel has held off on an invasion; some hostages have been freed and allies have been in talks with Mr Netanyahu and other leaders.

Some regional countries have warned that such an incursion into Gaza could lead to a wider war.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the Pentagon had persuaded Israel to delay an invasion of Gaza until the US can deploy about a dozen air-defence systems to the Middle East to protect US troops.

The missiles may be in place later this week, and would protect US forces in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the newspaper said.

US troops in Syria and Iraq have been attacked several times in the past week by drones and rockets, with Washington blaming Iran-backed militias.