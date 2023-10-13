Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf shares 'final' video from mother-in-law in Gaza

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf on Friday shared a video by his mother-in-law from Gaza which she said would be her last, as Israel issued a deadline to evacuate more than one million people from the northern half of the Palestinian enclave.

The former nurse is trapped in Gaza after travelling from her home in Dundee last week with her husband, Maged, to visit family there.

They are in Deir al-Balah, which is not included in the evacuation order.

This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland. She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas. She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/D3ZUtnEmyO — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 13, 2023

She previously shared a video with a tearful appeal urging “the world to help Palestinians”.

"This will be my last video", Elizabeth El-Nakla said in the recording shared by Mr Yousaf on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are.

"One million people - no food, no water, and still they are bombing them as they leave. Where are we going to put them?" Ms El-Nakla said.

"But my [first] thought is, all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated.

"Where's humanity? Where's people's hearts in the world to let this happen in this day and age," she said, unable to hold back tears.

"May God help us. Goodbye."

The couple are living with Mr El-Nakla’s 93-year-old mother, who is unwell, their son Mohammed, his wife Duas and four children, one of whom is two months old.

Yousaf was thanked by the Scotland Jewish Council for his appearance at their service in solidarity for Israel in Glasgow on Wednesday, where he was pictured hugging the mother and family of Glasgow-born Bernard Cowan, who was killed in Hamas' attack.

"I stand in solidarity with Scotland's Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in Southern Israel," he told members of the Jewish community.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf hugs the mother of David Cowan, who was killed in Israel last week, at a service of prayer and solidarity last night with Scotland's Jewish community. Photo: @ScotGovFM / Twitter

The United Nations said it had been informed of Israel's evacuation order shortly before midnight Thursday, six days after hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised barrier around the overcrowded Gaza Strip by land, sea and air, killing more than 1,300 people in Israel.

But Israel's military did not confirm the UN report that it had set a 24-hour deadline, admitting on Friday that it would take time for Palestinians to follow its orders to evacuate northern Gaza.

The UN said the mass relocation, affecting 1.1 million, or about half the entire population of the Gaza Strip, to the territory's south was impossible and urgently appealed for the order to be rescinded.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Sunday in response to the militant group's weekend attack and has since fired thousands of munitions at targets in Gaza, flattening entire neighbourhoods and sending residents fleeing for safety.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA, citing Palestinian authorities, said more than 2,500 homes have been destroyed or made uninhabitable by the bombing.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, meaning "no electricity, no food, no water, no gas".

The UN criticised that as a possible breach of international law.

On Friday Israel amassed tanks for an expected ground assault in response to last weekend’s attack by the militant group Hamas.

Hamas, which controls the strip, told residents to stay put, and vowed to fight to the last drop of blood. By Friday afternoon there was no sign of any mass movement of people as Israel prepared its onslaught.