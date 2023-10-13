Norway condemns Gaza evacuations as UK urges compliance with Israeli orders

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt condemned Israel's siege of Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas group attacks as Europe reacted to an overnight order for a million Palestinians to evacuate their homes.

"Israel is entitled to defend itself ... but it cannot use all possible means," Ms Huitfeldt said on Friday. "I condemn this siege because you have to, when they ask so many people to leave, when they don't have access to food and medicine."

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister called on Israel to rescind the order for Gaza residents to leave their homes in the northern areas enmasse, saying "two wrongs don't make a right".

"It simply isn't feasible that a million people can move out of the city in 24 hours," Micheal Martin, who is also Foreign Minister in the coalition government.

"That call by Israel should be rescinded and should be pulled back because I think everybody knows it's not something that can be achieved at all and I think it puts enormous trauma on the ordinary civilians and Gazans.

"Two wrongs don't make a right and there's an obligation to protect civilians in Gaza, to protect children and families and so forth and people who have nothing to do with Hamas."

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated the country's travel advice for its citizens on Friday as it urged anyone affected to obey the Israeli military orders.

"We advise following this advice issued by the Israeli authorities," it said. "We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks."

Rishi Sunak and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen met on Friday, issuing a statement that referred to humanitarian demands on the Israeli authorities.

“They also underscored the importance of avoiding wider regional escalation and taking steps to ensure that humanitarian concerns were addressed," Downing Street said.

Grant Shapps, UK defence secretary, said the British government supported Israel’s "advance notice" for more than one million people to leave Gaza.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Mr Shapps said the operation must stay within the bounds of international law in its operation to root out Hamas militants.

“It is the case that we want to enable Hamas to be removed from the scene but to do so in a manner that does not affect the Palestinian population, as far as is possible.

“And the difficulty is that Hamas hide themselves within that population deliberately, with a deliberate policy of using the population as human shields.

“So, Israel is letting people know in advance, and we very much support advance notice being given.”

Mr Shapps’s comments came after Britain's foreign office on Thursday advised UK citizens in Gaza to follow Israeli advice and relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours.

"The Israeli military announced on the morning of 13 October that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours," the guidance said.

"We advise following this advice issued by the Israeli authorities.

Israel-Gaza war latest - in pictures

Israel Gaza Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City. AFP

"We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks."

Mr Shapps said the UK had “made it clear to Israel” that it needs to act within international law and “be proportionate in its response".

He said he was shown graphic footage of the Hamas attack at a meeting of Nato ministers, which proved Hamas will “stop at nothing”.

“Hamas doesn't provide the opportunities that Israel is providing,” he said.

He said Israel “had a right to defend itself” against the attacks by Hamas, calling the situation unprecedented.

“If you scaled that [attack] up to be Britain’s size, it would be thousands of Brits slaughtered by terrorists coming into the country and doing that, and you'd expect Britain, and in this case, you'd expect Israel, to have the right to defend itself.”

Speaking earlier to Sky News Mr Shapps said "it seems very likely" that there are British hostages in Gaza.

"We don't have exact data on that, for obvious reasons. But within Gaza there will also be Brits or possibly people with dual nationalities as well. The Prime Minister has spoken to the Egyptian President about using that border to get people out," he said.

"I can't go into specific detail. What I can tell you is it is highly likely, no one will know for sure, that there are those – either British nationals or people with joint nationality – involved in the hostage situation, as has been reported previously.

"And secondly, that we're sending assistance and expertise, including intelligence, to the region, and to a number of different locations.

"But this is not the same as saying we're sending people into Gaza itself."