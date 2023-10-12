Gaza fuel supplies will run out in 'hours', says ICRC

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Fuel running Gaza's generators, including those in hospitals, will only last a few hours, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday, as the war entered its sixth day.

A “total blockade” of Gaza was declared by Israel following Saturday's attack by Hamas, which rules the territory. Hamas launched thousands of rockets and sent hundreds of fighters into southern Israel in the surprise attack.

“Our understanding is that there is still fuel – but probably only for a few hours – to allow generators to work, including in hospitals,” Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's regional director for the Near and Middle East, told reporters.

Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, has witnessed the deadliest bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Mr Carboni said the ICRC requested security assurances from the warring sides so it can safely deliver and distribute aid and fuel in Gaza.

“We need to be allowed to work in Gaza. We need a safe humanitarian space for humanitarian workers to operate,” he said.

“Security is not allowing us to move freely. We have fuel, we are ready to dispatch, but we need security to be able to get it to hospitals.

“With the supplies we have inside Gaza, we will not be able to maintain the civilian population for a very long time.”

Mr Carboni said that a lack of electricity could cripple hospitals and healthcare centres across the enclave.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops and X-rays can’t be taken,” Mr Carboni said.

“Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.”

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retribution for the deadly attack on Jewish residents, when hundreds of gunmen poured across the barrier fence and rampaged through Israeli towns last weekend.

Mr Carboni said there is “nothing to justify” the siege of Gaza or taking civilians hostages.

“We've called on all parties, especially Hamas, to treat people humanely, with dignity, to allow contact with families to share their situations,” he said.

He also called for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, stating that there is a “unilateral obligation” to free them and that the ICRC is ready to be an intermediary.

Mr Carboni called talks “a sustained engagement,” adding that every day, the Red Cross is pushing and engaging.

“What is happening in Gaza is tough, it cannot continue like this,” he said.