Antony Blinken arrives in Israel in solidarity visit after Hamas attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday as part of a wider Middle East tour to display Washington's solidarity with Israel after the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants and to seek to quell the conflict.

Mr Blinken is expected to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington closes ranks with its ally, that has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

About 1,300 Israelis and 1,200 Palestinians have died in the violence so far, mostly civilians.

The top US diplomat will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas — some of whom are Americans — and safe passage of Gaza civilians out of the densely-populated enclave ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion.

Mr Blinken stepped down the stairs from his aircraft just before 10.30am local (0730 GMT) at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv. He was met at the airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and other officials.

Prior to his arrival in Tel Aviv, Mr Blinken said he’s bringing a message that “the United States has Israel’s back”.

"We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We’ll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day," he told reporters from Joint Base Andrews.

The US Secretary of State also said the purpose of his visit to Tel Aviv will include a focus on US citizens.

"Finally, of course, we’re very focused on our own people, our own citizens. We lost 22 Americans; that number could still go up. It probably will. At the same time, we have a number of Americans who remain unaccounted for; we are working very closely with the Government of Israel to determine their whereabouts, and if they have been taken hostage by Hamas, to work to secure their release," he said.

The United States is working to ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself and its people. pic.twitter.com/HxjfyxDXgP — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

Mr Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later in the day. He is then expected to travel to Jordan on Friday.