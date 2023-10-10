Biden confirms US citizens among hostages taken by Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Americans have been confirmed to be among the hostages taken by Hamas.

“We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” Mr Biden said in an address from the White House.

“I’m directing my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts, hostage recovery and recovery efforts.”

Mr Biden spoke after talking by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel.

The US military has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean so the Pentagon now has expert personnel close by.

There has been no official indication so far that the Pentagon wants to send US troops into Israel to assist with hostage recovery operations.

In an emotional address, Mr Biden referenced “stomach-turning” reports of violence and likened the Hamas attacks to the worst excesses of ISIS.

He said 14 Americans were among the hundreds of people killed in the assault.

“The brutality of Hamas, this blood thirstiness, brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS,” he said. “This is terrorism.”

Mr Biden also warned other groups or countries seeking to take advantage of Israel after the attacks.

“Don’t,” he said.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said another 20 Americans were missing, though it was not clear whether they are hostages.

The State Department meanwhile said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to Israel in the coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support.

Mr Blinken will "talk about what additional resources we can give them," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

