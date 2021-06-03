Out, but not down, Netanyahu could be a tough opposition leader

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-IRAN-WEAPONRY Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press at southern port of Eilat, on March 10, 2014, as Israel displayed advanced rockets seized from a ship allegedly transporting arms from Iran to Gaza. AFP (AFP)

Long the familiar face of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is headed to the political sidelines after serving as prime minister for more than a decade.

But even as he battles in court against corruption charges that he denies, Mr Netanyahu, as opposition leader, will be poised to pounce on a new governing coalition of right-wing, centrist and Arab parties with little in common other than a desire to unseat him.

In a likely taste of things to come, a stern-looking Mr Netanyahu, 71, decried the creation of a "dangerous, left-wing government".

"Fraud of the century," he declared after fellow right-winger Naftali Bennett turned against him on Sunday and opted to align with centrist opposition chief Yair Lapid despite a public promise that he would not do so.

Under a power-sharing deal that follows a March 23 election – Israel's fourth in two years – Mr Bennett, a former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, will become prime minister.

He will later turn over the post to Mr Lapid, who once served as finance minister in a Netanyahu-led government.

The diverse composition of the Lapid-Bennett alliance could make it particularly unstable in a country so riven by political divisions that “do-over” elections have become the norm.

That means no one in Israel is ruling out a political comeback by Mr Netanyahu.

Already, the tone of his remarks has echoes of his closest international ally, former US president Donald Trump, now unseated but still commanding loyalty from supporters.

For Mr Netanyahu's grass-roots backers, known as Bibists, he remains a leader tough on security and a bulwark against pressure, even from Mr Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, for any bold steps that could lead to a Palestinian state.

From the opposition benches, Mr Netanyahu is likely to press on with a message that the new coalition will be hobbled by its left-wing members if military steps are needed against Israel's enemies.

Claiming the spotlight even as Mr Lapid was deep in negotiations on a change in government, a combative Mr Netanyahu seemed to pick a fight with Mr Biden on Tuesday over how to deal with Iran's nuclear programme, again hinting at the possibility of an Israeli attack.

“If we have to choose, I hope it doesn't happen, between friction with our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat – eliminating the existential threat wins,” Mr Netanyahu said in a speech.

Borrowed Time

The past few years have been rocky ones for Mr Netanyahu, whose stewardship of Israel's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out was not enough to halt his political decline.

A sense that he was living on borrowed time after 12 consecutive years in office was compounded by criminal charges over alleged favours to media tycoons and illegal receipt of expensive cigars and champagne.

Mr Netanyahu has denied all wrongdoing and says, without offering any evidence, that he is a victim of a deep state conspiracy against him.

Popularly known by his childhood nickname, Bibi, Mr Netanyahu is the son of a historian and attended high school and college in the United States, where his father taught.

Never lost for a soundbite, his booming baritone has resounded on the world stage since serving as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations from 1984 to 1988.

Entering politics in Israel as a Likud legislator, he became party leader in 1993 and exerted hegemony for decades over Israeli politics.

The formation of the new government marked a rare defeat for Mr Netanyahu – the last time he and his wife Sara had to pack their bags and move out of the prime minister's residence was before the turn of the millennium.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

From exhibitions to the battlefield In 2016, the Shaded Dome was awarded with the 'De Vernufteling' people's choice award, an annual prize by the Dutch Association of Consulting Engineers and the Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers for the most innovative project by a Dutch engineering firm. It was assigned by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to modify the Shaded Dome to make it suitable for ballistic protection. Royal HaskoningDHV, one of the companies which designed the dome, is an independent international engineering and project management consultancy, leading the way in sustainable development and innovation. It is driving positive change through innovation and technology, helping use resources more efficiently. It aims to minimise the impact on the environment by leading by example in its projects in sustainable development and innovation, to become part of the solution to a more sustainable society now and into the future.

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

