My Own Home: Salon boss puts down roots in Dh3.3 million villa she rented for six years

Neda Farahany fell in love with the Dubai home she rented – so she bought it from her landlord.

Since then Ms Farahany, the founder of the salon We Nails Dubai, has upgraded the villa, in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Ms Farahany, who is 41 and originally from Iran, lives with her helper and two dogs she says bring “much joy and warmth to the home”.

She showed The National around.

Please tell us about your home

It is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom villa located on a quiet residential street – one of the things I appreciate most.

It has a private pool and a big garden my dogs absolutely love, and also a garage. Overall, the house is quite efficient in terms of utilities, so running costs are reasonable despite the size.

I moved in as a tenant in 2017 and purchased it in 2023 for Dh3.3 million. Last year I completed a full renovation. Now the space feels perfectly aligned with who I am and the life I’ve built.

Neda Farahany at home with her with her dogs, Shea and Tala. Pawan Singh for The National

I moved to the UAE in 2009. It’s where my life and career took shape; I created We Nails Dubai in 2015 and lived in various apartments across Dubai, but this has become the first place that truly feels like mine.

Why did you decide to buy?

I had a wonderful landlord who supported me a lot, so the decision was more about long-term stability, a sense of security and peace.

Investing in a home was one of the smartest decisions I could have made. My mortgage payment is almost the same as market rent, but now that money goes toward something I own. I’m investing in my future, building equity in a property that has already appreciated.

I no longer have to worry about sudden rent increases or moving. It’s a grounding feeling, especially in a city I’ve built my life and business in.

What drew you to this property?

Ms Farahany jumped at the chance to buy a property she had rented for six years. Pawan Singh for The National

The location is incredible. Being a corner villa with a large plot size immediately sets it apart.

The pool and landscaping were already beautifully done, and because I took great care of the home during my time as a tenant, it always felt like mine.

When my landlord was considering selling, I didn’t hesitate. And because we handled the sale directly I was able to avoid agent commission fees.

Everything about this home – the size, the privacy, the outdoor space, the comfort – just felt right.

What made you choose this neighbourhood?

Before moving into this villa, I was living in JVT so knew the community well.

What drew me is how peaceful and quiet it is, something I value deeply, especially because We Nails is in JBR, one of the busiest areas in Dubai. Coming home to calm surroundings is essential for my balance and well-being.

The whole area is very well maintained, with plenty of greenery and parks.

JVT homes tend to hold their value well, which gave me even more confidence in choosing this area. It’s accessible, family-friendly and close to all the places I need.

What improvements have you made?

Quite a few. One of the biggest was expanding the kitchen. I closed off the original maid’s room entrance and extended. The old layout was barely enough space for two people, so this upgrade changed the way the house functions and feels.

I also slightly expanded the living room and hall area towards the garden, which opened up the space. All bathrooms were fully renovated. I added a new maid’s room as well as a proper storage room. The original maid’s room has become a second guest bedroom.

The garden and pool were renovated, giving a fresh, modern outdoor area. I’ve really personalised it to reflect my style and the way I live.

Beyond major renovations, I focused a lot on details and adjusting the lighting throughout to make it warmer and more inviting. I redesigned the outdoor space, added new plants, refreshed the landscaping, and created a small outdoor kitchen and bar, one of my favourite spots when I have friends over.

Inside, I invested in furniture and decor that truly suit the space. I kept the aesthetic clean, elegant and comfortable, choosing pieces that feel timeless. I added art, personal touches and statement items that make the home feel uniquely mine.

So it was a wise financial move?

I bought in 2023 when the market was much lower than today, so I secured an amazing deal.

After renovations, the property is valued almost double the price I paid, which makes the investment even more rewarding.

I opted for a nine-year mortgage. Monthly payments are higher, but overall profit the bank takes is far less than I would have spent on long-term rent. So financially it made much more sense.

I’ve received several strong offers recently. Based on what similar properties in the area are selling for, I believe the value has almost doubled in the past two years. It definitely feels like I bought at the right time.

What facilities do you have nearby?

I also have two large dogs and this neighbourhood is perfect for them. There are two huge dog parks within a 10-minute walk. The community has great facilities, including tennis and padel courts.

It’s also close to gyms, supermarkets, cafes, and has easy access to major highways. The location is incredibly convenient. Without traffic, it takes me just 15-20 minutes to get to work.

Is this a forever home?

Ms Farahany is happy to have settled down in her JVT home. Pawan Singh for The National

For now, I see this as my long-term home and a meaningful asset.

It gives me a sense of stability, comfort, and security, especially after all the work put into shaping it exactly the way I want. It suits my lifestyle perfectly and gives me the peaceful environment I need outside of my busy career.

Do you plan to buy more property?

I’m very motivated to invest further.

It’s one of my long-term goals to own a couple of homes. Eventually, I’d love to be in a position where I can benefit from rental income and build a stable property portfolio for the future.

