Victims urge UN to find cash for Special Tribunal for Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, at a hearing for the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, along with family members of other victims last year.

The families of those killed in a wave of assassinations have called on the United Nations to find funding to keep the Special Tribunal for Lebanon alive, as the court faces an existential financial crisis that could see an imminent trial fall through.

A letter signed by three lawyers representing dozens of victims says that the court’s collapse would “destroy the last hope for rule of law and justice in Lebanon” while sending an alarming message to the perpetrators of the crimes.

The tribunal was set up to investigate the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in a car bombing in 2005. It was also given a mandate to investigate a wave of targeted killings against other figures critical of Syria's role in Lebanon in the run-up to Hariri's murder.

Yet reports last week indicated that the court had run out of money and was facing serious challenges to its continued operation. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling financial crisis which has left its government unable to pay its share of the court’s operating costs, while international donors have not been forthcoming.

The tribunal’s mandate was extended in February for an additional two years.

A second trial for Salim Ayash, who was convicted in absentia of Hariri’s murder, is set to begin on June 16. The case includes 31 individuals among them family members of those killed and injured in three attacks believed to be linked to the Hariri assassination. Ayash is the prime suspect in the assassination attempts against Marwan Hamade, Georges Hawi, and Elias El Murr - three figures who faced attempts on their lives in the period around Hariri's death.

A letter from the victims to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the message of the court’s collapse would be one of impunity. The letter, dated May 22, 2021, was leaked to the media only on Monday.

“If the funding of the Tribunal is not secured and case STL-18-10 is abruptly terminated, this will be a negative message to the victims who have awaited justice and accountability for an extensive period of time," the letter reads.

"Moreover, it will be a message of encouragement to the perpetrators to commit further terrorist acts without deterrence or fear.”

“The termination of proceedings at the Tribunal will destroy the last hope for rule of law and justice in Lebanon,” it adds.

Ayash’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Three-day coronation Royal purification The entire coronation ceremony extends over three days from May 4-6, but Saturday is the one to watch. At the time of 10:09am the royal purification ceremony begins. Wearing a white robe, the king will enter a pavilion at the Grand Palace, where he will be doused in sacred water from five rivers and four ponds in Thailand. In the distant past water was collected from specific rivers in India, reflecting the influential blend of Hindu and Buddhist cosmology on the coronation. Hindu Brahmins and the country's most senior Buddhist monks will be present. Coronation practices can be traced back thousands of years to ancient India. The crown Not long after royal purification rites, the king proceeds to the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall where he receives sacred water from eight directions. Symbolically that means he has received legitimacy from all directions of the kingdom. He ascends the Bhadrapitha Throne, where in regal robes he sits under a Nine-Tiered Umbrella of State. Brahmins will hand the monarch the royal regalia, including a wooden sceptre inlaid with gold, a precious stone-encrusted sword believed to have been found in a lake in northern Cambodia, slippers, and a whisk made from yak's hair. The Great Crown of Victory is the centrepiece. Tiered, gold and weighing 7.3 kilograms, it has a diamond from India at the top. Vajiralongkorn will personally place the crown on his own head and then issues his first royal command. The audience On Saturday afternoon, the newly-crowned king is set to grant a "grand audience" to members of the royal family, the privy council, the cabinet and senior officials. Two hours later the king will visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the most sacred space in Thailand, which on normal days is thronged with tourists. He then symbolically moves into the Royal Residence. The procession The main element of Sunday's ceremonies, streets across Bangkok's historic heart have been blocked off in preparation for this moment. The king will sit on a royal palanquin carried by soldiers dressed in colourful traditional garb. A 21-gun salute will start the procession. Some 200,000 people are expected to line the seven-kilometre route around the city. Meet the people On the last day of the ceremony Rama X will appear on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace at 4:30pm "to receive the good wishes of the people". An hour later, diplomats will be given an audience at the Grand Palace. This is the only time during the ceremony that representatives of foreign governments will greet the king.

The major Hashd factions linked to Iran: Badr Organisation: Seen as the most militarily capable faction in the Hashd. Iraqi Shiite exiles opposed to Saddam Hussein set up the group in Tehran in the early 1980s as the Badr Corps under the supervision of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The militia exalts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but intermittently cooperated with the US military. Saraya Al Salam (Peace Brigade): Comprised of former members of the officially defunct Mahdi Army, a militia that was commanded by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and fought US and Iraqi government and other forces between 2004 and 2008. As part of a political overhaul aimed as casting Mr Al Sadr as a more nationalist and less sectarian figure, the cleric formed Saraya Al Salam in 2014. The group’s relations with Iran has been volatile. Kataeb Hezbollah: The group, which is fighting on behalf of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, traces its origins to attacks on US forces in Iraq in 2004 and adopts a tough stance against Washington, calling the United States “the enemy of humanity”. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq: An offshoot of the Mahdi Army active in Syria. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq’s leader Qais al Khazali was a student of Mr Al Moqtada’s late father Mohammed Sadeq Al Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who was killed during Saddam Hussein’s rule. Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba: Formed in 2013 to fight alongside Mr Al Assad’s loyalists in Syria before joining the Hashd. The group is seen as among the most ideological and sectarian-driven Hashd militias in Syria and is the major recruiter of foreign fighters to Syria. Saraya Al Khorasani: The ICRG formed Saraya Al Khorasani in the mid-1990s and the group is seen as the most ideologically attached to Iran among Tehran’s satellites in Iraq. (Source: The Wilson Centre, the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation)

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

FIRST TEST SCORES England 458

South Africa 361 & 119 (36.4 overs) England won by 211 runs and lead series 1-0 Player of the match: Moeen Ali (England)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (All UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (11.30pm) Saturday Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) FA Augsburg v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (6.30pm) SC Paderborn v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Monchengladbach (9.30pm) Sunday Cologne v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) Mainz v FC Schalke (9pm)

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

How Apple's credit card works The Apple Card looks different from a traditional credit card — there's no number on the front and the users' name is etched in metal. The card expands the company's digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone. Its attributes include quick sign-up, elimination of most fees, strong security protections and cash back. What does it cost? Apple says there are no fees associated with the card. That means no late fee, no annual fee, no international fee and no over-the-limit fees. It also said it aims to have among the lowest interest rates in the industry. Users must have an iPhone to use the card, which comes at a cost. But they will earn cash back on their purchases — 3 per cent on Apple purchases, 2 per cent on those with the virtual card and 1 per cent with the physical card. Apple says it is the only card to provide those rewards in real time, so that cash earned can be used immediately. What will the interest rate be? The card doesn't come out until summer but Apple has said that as of March, the variable annual percentage rate on the card could be anywhere from 13.24 per cent to 24.24 per cent based on creditworthiness. That's in line with the rest of the market, according to analysts What about security? The physical card has no numbers so purchases are made with the embedded chip and the digital version lives in your Apple Wallet on your phone, where it's protected by fingerprints or facial recognition. That means that even if someone steals your phone, they won't be able to use the card to buy things. Is it easy to use? Apple says users will be able to sign up for the card in the Wallet app on their iPhone and begin using it almost immediately. It also tracks spending on the phone in a more user-friendly format, eliminating some of the gibberish that fills a traditional credit card statement. Plus it includes some budgeting tools, such as tracking spending and providing estimates of how much interest could be charged on a purchase to help people make an informed decision. * Associated Press

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

