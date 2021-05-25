Lebanon tribunal investigation of Rafik Hariri assassination runs out of cash

The site of the bombing that killed former prime minister Rafiq Hariri and 21 others, in central Beirut (file photo). AFP

A special UN court set up to investigate the murder of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri has run out of money, it was reported on Tuesday.

This could jeopardise an imminent trial in one of the most charged investigations in the country’s history.

The nation's economic crisis has taken its toll on the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up in 2007 by the UN Security Council to investigate the bombing that killed former Prime Minister Hariri and 21 others in 2005.

Last year the court, based in The Hague, convicted former Hezbollah member Salim Jamil Ayyash of the bombing in absentia. A further trial for Ayyash, who is tied to a string of other assassinations between 2004 and 2005, is imminent.

Ayyash's whereabouts are unknown, though the US has issued a $10 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

The tribunal’s mandate was extended in February, yet the Lebanese government, which should contribute 49 per cent of the court’s operating budget, has been unable to fund its share this year. The remainder comes from the UN’s general budget and donors.

With Lebanon unable to meet its financial commitments, the tribunal is frantically looking for funds from elsewhere, yet without success.

The court’s spokesman Wajed Ramadan told Reuters: "The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is in a very concerning financial position.

"No decision has yet been taken on judicial proceedings and there are intense fundraising efforts going on to find a solution."

Those involved in the tribunal, which had a budget last year of $67 million, said that aborting the tribunal would be giving a free pass to the perpetrators of the crimes.

"If you abort the tribunal, if you abort this case, you are giving a free gift to the perpetrators and to those who do not want justice to take place," Nidal Jurdi, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters.

Nadim Shehadi, Executive Director of the Lebanese American University in New York, who has followed the tribunal closely since its inception, said for it to fold now would send an alarming message.

“What the Lebanese asked for in 2005 when there were demonstrations after Hariri’s assassination was not simply justice, they asked for truth and accountability," he said. "For the first time in the region, you have an investigation that brings you the truth, and puts on record the concept of accountability – it was a huge step.

“There are still assassinations going on and not only in Lebanon, but across the region.

“Shutting down the tribunal now would absolutely send the wrong message to the people who are committing these assassinations to this day.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to quickly donate funds to keep the cash-strapped tribunal running.

Countries should come forward and provide "emergency funding" to "support the independent judicial proceedings that remain before the tribunal", said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

