Refugees lose $250 million in aid as Lebanese banks used inaccurate exchange rates

Exchange rates being used are 40 per cent lower than the market rate in some cases

The huge fall of the Lebanese pound against the dollar is not reflected in exchange rates banks are using. Getty Images
The huge fall of the Lebanese pound against the dollar is not reflected in exchange rates banks are using. Getty Images

Refugees and vulnerable communities across Lebanon have lost tens of millions of dollars in UN humanitarian aid to local banks that are disbursing funds at unfavourable exchange rates, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Total losses have been estimated at around $250 million since the worst economic and financial crisis to engulf the country in decades unfolded in 2019, Reuters estimated based on a UN internal document.

The losses, which the UN described as “staggering,” have been fuelled by the steep plunge in the national currency, which has now lost over 90 per cent of its market value against the dollar, trading at 15,000 to the dollar as opposed to the 1515 official rate.

Banks have been disbursing UN humanitarian assistance to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low income Lebanese at a rate 40 per cent lower than the market rate throughout 2020 and the first four months of 2021, a UN official told Reuters.

Read More

File photo: Lebanese army soldiers march before the president, prime minister, and parliament speaker during a military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of Lebanese independence from France. AFPLebanon too broke to pay soldiers enough, army says before donor meeting

Lebanon intercepts 250,000 Captagon pills hidden in water pumps bound for Saudi Arabia

In March, representatives of the UN, European Union, and World Bank urged the government to disburse aid in US dollars days after Lebanon’s parliament approved a $246 million World Bank loan for a social safety net.

Lebanese officials have so far resisted demands with the government struggling to secure the necessary foreign currencies to maintain vital imports of fuel and medicine.

Donor countries, on the other hand, have been reluctant to channel additional aid through government agencies that have been plagued by years of corruption.

Rampant corruption across state institutions and the government’s failure to enact reforms in exchange for international financial aid have plunged over half of the country’s population into poverty.

The worsening crisis was further compounded by the massive explosion that struck Beirut port last August, killing over 200 people and destroying thousands of properties across the capital.

Since then, the country has been without a fully functioning Cabinet amid a deepening political crisis.

In 2020, UN agencies and donor countries have provided over $1.5 billion in humanitarian aid to support over 1 million Syrian refugees along with host communities.

Published: June 17, 2021 05:29 PM

