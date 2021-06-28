Lebanon’s AUB and UAE's Al Ghurair Foundation to open regional online learning hub

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut (AUB) is set to launch a digital learning hub to bring online education to thousands of Arab youth across the region in a partnership with the UAE-based Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE).

The new centre, called the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning, will be hosted by AUB’s Faculty of Engineering and Architecture and run 15 online master’s programmes, diplomas and “certificates that align with evolving regional employment trends.”

The foundation and AUB said they are looking to digitise existing courses at AUB’s Faculty of Engineering to give access to higher education through online learning and would also develop new courses to add to the curriculum, a statement released by the Emirates News Agency (Wam) said.

Foundation Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the initiative aims to make quality online learning more accessible to a larger pool of Arab youth.

“The future of online learning in the region will be further catalysed by initiatives such as these, and we are confident that more educational institutions will follow suit, in order to provide greater access to education across many more fields of study,” Mr Al Ghurair said.

AUB President Fadlo R Khuri said the partnership empowers youth in critical fields, such as engineering and architecture, through interactive and engaging learning tools.

“This partnership reflects the confidence of regional business leaders in the vision and growth of AUB that has one of the highest employer ratings in the region. We are upgrading the existing infrastructure to be more digital, adaptive, flexible and interactive and will serve as a regional leader in online learning for a greater positive social impact,” Mr Khuri said.

The partnership comes at a challenging time for AUB, which like many of its peers across Lebanon, is reeling under the burden of the worst economic crisis to grip the country in decades.

The crisis, which unfolded in late 2019, saw the national currency lose over 90 per cent of its value and over half the population fall below the poverty line.

In March, Mr Khuri said AUB will be transferring $100 million from its overseas endowment fund to pay for staff salaries as Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades worsened.

The university is facing a massive budget shortfall and has said that cutbacks and department closures are possible.

The crisis has weighed on academic institutions across Lebanon as students struggled to cover rising tuition fees while academics witnessed their purchasing power being eroded.

In addition to developing existing courses, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning will provide support to underserved students, “enabling lifelong learning and skill development opportunities,” WAM said.

The hub currently features two active online programmes, namely the Engineering Management Master’s degree tailored for engineers and architects and the Building Energy Systems graduate diploma that leverages renewable energy solutions.