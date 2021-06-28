Lebanon’s AUB and UAE's Al Ghurair Foundation to open regional online learning hub

The plan aims to make high quality learning more available to the region's youth

Since it was founded in 1866 by Protestant missionaries from the United States, AUB has become one of the most prestigious universities in the Middle East. AFP
Since it was founded in 1866 by Protestant missionaries from the United States, AUB has become one of the most prestigious universities in the Middle East. AFP

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut (AUB) is set to launch a digital learning hub to bring online education to thousands of Arab youth across the region in a partnership with the UAE-based Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE).

The new centre, called the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning, will be hosted by AUB’s Faculty of Engineering and Architecture and run 15 online master’s programmes, diplomas and “certificates that align with evolving regional employment trends.”

The foundation and AUB said they are looking to digitise existing courses at AUB’s Faculty of Engineering to give access to higher education through online learning and would also develop new courses to add to the curriculum, a statement released by the Emirates News Agency (Wam) said.

Foundation Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the initiative aims to make quality online learning more accessible to a larger pool of Arab youth.

“The future of online learning in the region will be further catalysed by initiatives such as these, and we are confident that more educational institutions will follow suit, in order to provide greater access to education across many more fields of study,” Mr Al Ghurair said.

AUB President Fadlo R Khuri said the partnership empowers youth in critical fields, such as engineering and architecture, through interactive and engaging learning tools.

Read More

Students at the American University of Beirut will receive US assistance with tuition costs. WikiCommonsLebanon's AUB faces staff cuts and department closures over budget crisis

Lebanon: American University of Beirut forced to let go of up to a quarter of its staff

'We won’t pay': Lebanon's AUB students refuse to pay fees after 160% rise

“This partnership reflects the confidence of regional business leaders in the vision and growth of AUB that has one of the highest employer ratings in the region. We are upgrading the existing infrastructure to be more digital, adaptive, flexible and interactive and will serve as a regional leader in online learning for a greater positive social impact,” Mr Khuri said.

The partnership comes at a challenging time for AUB, which like many of its peers across Lebanon, is reeling under the burden of the worst economic crisis to grip the country in decades.

The crisis, which unfolded in late 2019, saw the national currency lose over 90 per cent of its value and over half the population fall below the poverty line.

In March, Mr Khuri said AUB will be transferring $100 million from its overseas endowment fund to pay for staff salaries as Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades worsened.

The university is facing a massive budget shortfall and has said that cutbacks and department closures are possible.

The crisis has weighed on academic institutions across Lebanon as students struggled to cover rising tuition fees while academics witnessed their purchasing power being eroded.

In addition to developing existing courses, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning will provide support to underserved students, “enabling lifelong learning and skill development opportunities,” WAM said.

The hub currently features two active online programmes, namely the Engineering Management Master’s degree tailored for engineers and architects and the Building Energy Systems graduate diploma that leverages renewable energy solutions.

Published: June 28, 2021 07:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Search and rescue teams look for survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on Monday. AFP

Florida inspector reassured residents of condo's safety in 2018 despite engineer's warning

The Americas
Officers seized 400,000 pills and 380 kilograms of hashish last October. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police.

Abu Dhabi Police seize 50 per cent more drugs in past 12 months

Courts
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
The study found a longer interval between doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine led to better protection. Getty

Ten-month delay between AstraZeneca vaccine doses gives more protection

Europe
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one