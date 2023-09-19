Hearings begin in Carlos Ghosn's $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan

Judicial hearings on the $1 billion lawsuit that Carlos Ghosn has filed against Nissan, the auto company he used to head, have begun, with lawyers from both sides meeting the judge charged with overseeing the case in Beirut.

The session lasted for about four hours at the Justice Palace in the Lebanese capital, with lawyers meeting with a judge from the Beirut prosecutor’s office, AP reported.

It is unclear when the next session will be held.

A lawyer for Mr Ghosn did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Ghosn launched legal action earlier this year against Nissan and 12 individuals.

The lawsuit, seen by The National, seeks $588 million in lost salary and another $500 million in moral damage.

It accuses the defendants of, among other things, defamation, violating the sanctity of his residence and fabricating charges that led to his detention in Japan.

Mr Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains and breaching security laws by not fully disclosing his compensation.

He was famously smuggled out of Japan in December 2019 in a musical instrument box as he awaited trial.

Mr Ghosn, 69, who has Lebanese, Brazilian and French citizenship, has since lived in Beirut.

Japan and France have issued arrest warrants for him but Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

He has rigorously denied the charges, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to remove him from his position.

He has also accused the Japanese justice system of being rigged.

In his 20-year tenure at the helm of Nissan, he is credited with turning the industry giant around.

Mr Ghosn previously told The National the accusations levied against him by the company and the raiding of his homes “is for me more than an insult”.