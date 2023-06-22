Carlos Ghosn says 'story is far from finished' as he hits back at Nissan

Carlos Ghosn has insisted that “the story is far from finished” as he launched his fightback with a $1 billion lawsuit against automobile giant Nissan, the company he used to chair.

He said the alleged crimes that Nissan and 12 people named in the lawsuit lodged in Lebanon had committed could not go unpunished.

The lawsuit, which seeks $588 million in lost salary and another $500 million in moral damage, accuses them, among other things, of defamation, violating the sanctity of his residence and fabricating charges that led to his detention in Japan.

READ MORE Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn over his removal

“This is the beginning of my fightback. I'm not finished with this. This is a big step,” he told The National in Beirut, where he has been based since December 2019 after he was famously smuggled out of Japan in a musical instrument box as he awaited trial.

“This is the first step and this first step we have evidence, facts … but there is much more to it. The story is far from finished,” said Mr Ghosn, 69, who has Lebanese, Brazilian and French citizenship.

Asked what his next move could be, he said: “Let’s concentrate on this first step today. Let’s make sure we win the case.”

The industry giant, who also chaired Mitsubishi and Renault, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 amid allegations he under-reported his earnings and misappropriated company funds.

Mr Ghosn vehemently rejects the charges, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to remove him from his position. He accused the Japanese justice system of being rigged.

Expand Autoplay Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn addresses a large crowd of journalists in 2021 on his reasons for dodging trial in Japan, where he is accused of financial misconduct, at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut. AFP

The UN Human Rights Council said his more than 100-day detention was arbitrary and unlawful.

Taking into account all circumstances, the appropriate remedy would be to "accord Mr Ghosn an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law”, it said.

Asked about the timing of the lawsuit, Mr Ghosn said it had taken years to gather the facts.

“When the plot started and I was arrested in Japan, they cut me from everything," he said.

"They took my phone, my computer, my documents. They invaded all my homes in different countries, including Lebanon, illegally.

“Now that I have facts and evidence, I’m presenting those.”

Mr Ghosn had strong words for Japanese firm Nissan, the fortunes of which he is credited with turning around during his 20-year tenure.

“I made it one of the jewels of the industry in Japan,” he said.

Mr Ghosn has been unable to leave Lebanon since Japan issued an Interpol Red Notice against him after he was smuggled out in a private jet while on bail. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens. He also faces charges in France.

The UN Human Rights Council has said Mr Ghosn's more than 100-day detention was arbitrary and unlawful. Matt Kynaston / The National

He claimed that “there is no more spirit, there is no more vision, there is no more ambition” at Nissan.

Mr Ghosn said the accusations levied against him by the company and the raiding of his homes “is for me more than an insult”.

“This is like 'we don't care about everything you've done for this company for 20 years, we just want you out for a reason which has nothing to do with the interest of the company'," he said.

"Shareholders lost a lot. Employees lost a lot, the brand lost a lot. It's too much.

“You cannot let this kind of behaviour [go] without being punished. And the people who did that, at least those who we are naming in this lawsuit, they cannot continue to sleep quietly in Tokyo — or wherever they are — after they committed so many crimes against the interests of the company which is employing them.”