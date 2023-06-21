Lebanese Prime Minister criticises ministers boycotting cabinet

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati has hit out at ministers who continue to boycott cabinet meetings and describe them as unconstitutional.

The ministers, who are typically aligned with or members of the Free Patriotic Movement – the party founded by Lebanon’s most recent President Michel Aoun – accused Mr Mikati of overstepping his duties and assuming presidential powers.

Politicians failed to agree on the formation of the cabinet before the term of Mr Aoun ended last October. That means Mr Mikati’s cabinet has caretaker status, so its powers are severely limited.

With MPs having failed to elect a successor to Mr Aoun in 12 parliamentary sessions, the FPM argues that cabinet meetings are unconstitutional.

Mr Mikati alluded to this at the start of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, noting that he had been accused of hijacking presidential powers and adding: “It is strange that some people continue to fail to carry out their duties in electing a president”.

He said the cabinet was meeting to deal with urgent matters and ensure there were no disruptions. Despite the boycott, the 24-member cabinet was still above the two-thirds quorum needed to ensure it could meet.

Mr Aoun has previously called such meetings an “attempt to seize power”.

In the event of a presidential vacuum, the cabinet takes on the powers of the head of state.

“Some ministers continue to boycott the cabinet sessions due to political considerations”, while continuing with their daily duties at their respective ministries, Mr Mikati said.

During the meeting, it was decided that end-of-year exams for those in grade 9 – that mark the completion of the intermediate stage of school – would be cancelled for logistical reasons. It is understood that this will not affect pupils' progression to grade 10.

While the exams were held last summer, they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 for reasons related to Covid and the devastating economic situation Lebanon finds itself in.