Lebanon's first cabinet meeting in six months in doubt amid boycott plan

The first meeting in six months of Lebanon's cabinet was in doubt on Monday after nine ministers said they would boycott it.

The ministers — aligned mainly with the Free Patriotic Movement founded by former president Michel Aoun — said the meeting of the 24-member cabinet would be unconstitutional. The quorum, or minimum level of attendance for it to be held, is two-thirds.

The government has been in caretaker status — severely limiting its powers — since May's parliamentary elections amid a failure to agree over the make-up of Prime Minister Najib Mikati's Council of Ministers.

Article 64 of the Lebanese constitution states that “the government shall not exercise its powers before it gains confidence nor after it has resigned or is considered resigned, except in the narrow sense of a caretaker government”.

A statement by the nine ministers said “we are most concerned with people's issues and dealing with them, and we do not lack a means to achieve this … however, we are obligated to respect and preserve the constitution”.

Mr Mikati has said a cabinet meeting is necessary in order to continue the provision of important services such as medical treatment.

Mr Aoun said the planned meeting was an “attempt to seize power”, with detractors of Mr Mikati accusing him of trying to avoid the vital step of electing a president.

Eight parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor to Mr Aoun, a former army chief who completed his term at the end of October.

In justifying the meeting, Mr Mikati said: “We will only approve the matters that are deemed important and urgent by ministers.

“It disappoints me when some people consider the meeting a sectarian move or an attempt that targets a specific group.

“Do we discriminate when we provide assistance? What is being said is unacceptable. There’s a file related to cancer and dialysis patients that should be approved.”

Mr Aoun and Mr Mikati were at loggerheads for months over the make-up of Lebanon's cabinet, and failed to reach agreement before the former stepped down as head of state.

In an interview with The National in October, Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, Mr Aoun's son-in-law, said Mr Mikati “has no right to impose on the president a government of his own, that has no confidence from the parliament, that is not in alignment with the last parliamentary elections”.

The governance vacuum is increasing fears of further political paralysis and that reforms needed to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund will not be implemented.

Lebanon's economic collapse has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history, with much of the population now living in poverty. The local currency has lost more than 95 per cent of its value, inflation is rampant and there are widespread shortages of electricity, clean water, medicines and other basic essentials.